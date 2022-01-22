Forum: Driving instructor was impatient and slapped learner's hand repeatedly

My brother recently found a private driving agency online.

There were positive reviews on its website, which also described its instructors as being patient and friendly.

The agency was quick to answer calls and collect the enrolment fee.

My brother was assigned to an instructor who was impatient and kept scolding him and slapping his hand for little mistakes during the first lesson.

On top of that, he spat repeatedly out the window and the car was full of cigarette butts.

After the first lesson, my brother asked for a change of instructor. The agency was slow to reply and said it was not responsible for the instructors.

My brother then asked for the enrolment fee to be refunded, at least partially, since the driving agency did not deliver what it promised.

The agency has not responded to my brother's request, even after multiple messages over a week.

This is not the way to do business, or to treat young learner drivers.

Tan Hong Ming