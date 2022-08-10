Forum: Drivers may slow down to ensure regular intervals between buses

We refer to Mr Foo Kwang Sai's letter (Curb bad practices by bus drivers, Aug 5).

Our bus operators review the bus service schedules regularly, taking into account ground situations such as prevailing passenger demand and traffic conditions along a bus route. Bus captains are required to regulate their speeds when possible to keep to planned schedules. There are times when bus captains need to drive slower or hold at bus stops for a short while to regulate bus intervals.

This helps to ensure that buses do not arrive ahead of schedule, causing some commuters to miss them and end up waiting for prolonged periods.

We seek Mr Foo's understanding on the matter.

Yeo Teck Guan

Senior Group Director, Public Transport

Land Transport Authority