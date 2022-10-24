Forum: Driver must watch out for many things while making discretionary right turn

It was very sad and disturbing to read the report “Grab driver dies, taking workplace deaths to 40 in 2022” (Oct 18).

The Ministry of Manpower said that the driver was making a discretionary right turn when his car collided with a lorry going in the opposite direction.

Making a discretionary right turn at any traffic junction is a very difficult, risky and stressful task. It requires full mental focus and good multitasking skills to watch out for many things simultaneously, and then make a judgment on whether to turn right or not.

The driver needs to keep a careful watch-out for the fast-moving vehicles that are coming from the opposite direction. His view of these oncoming vehicles may be blocked by vehicles that are also waiting to make a discretionary right turn in the opposite direction. If the road is very wide, the driver will need to keep a watch for vehicles on many lanes.

The driver also needs to watch out for pedestrians and bicycle or personal mobility device users who may be crossing the road on the right. Some of them may suddenly dash across the road to beat a flashing green man.

Visibility of road conditions will worsen even more in the evening and on rainy days.

There is also the additional stress from the motorists behind who may sound their horns to pressure the vehicle in front to make the right turn.

There are still many traffic junctions without signalised right turns. Some dangerous locations include turning right into Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 at the junction with Upper Thomson Road, and turning right into Bishan Road at the junction with Bishan Street 14.

Yew Jyu Lan