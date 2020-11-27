Forum: Dream Cruises looking into areas for improvement

On behalf of Dream Cruises, we first thank Ms Lilian Lim for sharing her feedback and highlighting her experience (Rude cruise ambassadors ruined travel experience, Nov 24).

We value the feedback of our guests, as we continue to provide our signature service excellence, with safety being our paramount priority.

We appreciate the constructive feedback highlighted by Ms Lim and are looking into areas for improvement with regard to our Dream Cruises ambassadors, who have gone through training to display a professional disposition while ensuring that all guests adhere to safe management measures at all times.

We also thank her for sharing her positive comments about what made her trip pleasant.

We have communicated with Ms Lim to further understand the details, and have taken necessary steps to reinforce service excellence in our daily training of all crew. We will continue to do our best in providing the best cruising experience for our guests.

Michael Goh

President of Dream Cruises and Head of International Sales

Genting Cruise Lines