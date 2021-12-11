Forum: Dr K.C. Tan fought hard to get law amended to save patients

I refer to the article on the death of Dr Tan Kai Chah (Surgeon known for living donor liver transplants dies at 68, Dec 6).

Dr Tan, popularly known as Dr K.C. Tan, was described as the surgeon who performed a liver transplant on former actress Andrea De Cruz in 2002. That year was a critical turning point for liver transplantation in Singapore.

Before that, live organ donations had to be between blood-related relatives, or spouses. In 2002, Ms De Cruz had acute liver failure. But the only potential living donor was her boyfriend.

Singapore law at the time did not allow living donor organ transplants to be performed between unrelated people.

But Dr Tan fought hard to persuade the Ministry of Health (MOH) to get the law amended.

Eventually, the green light was given to allow live donor liver transplant (LDLT) to be performed between emotionally related donors and recipients.

And Dr Tan performed the first such LDLT in Singapore on the couple in 2002.

Since that landmark case, many successful LDLTs have been performed in Singapore between emotionally related donors and recipients, such as schoolmates, in-laws, colleagues and long-time friends. Many lives have been saved because of the change in the law.

We have many talented surgeons and physicians in our midst. But we do need doctors like Dr Tan, who would fight hard to have laws amended to save patients.

Dr K.C. Tan will be dearly missed.

Desmond Wai (Dr)