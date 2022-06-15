Forum: Don't view impact of pregnancy on workplace in economic terms alone

I read with interest former police officer Reema Razif's allegations about how she was treated by the Singapore Police Force while pregnant four times between 2016 and last year (Pregnant officers are not penalised, complaints of discrimination looked into seriously: Police, June 9).

Regardless of the veracity of her allegations, one thing is clear from how the public responded: Many Singaporeans view pregnancy through the lens of a purely utilitarian and economic perspective. From that vantage, everyone involved loses out and nobody gains anything.

The employer loses time and money - it has to hire someone to replace the pregnant employee, or expend time trying to arrange for cover for her when she is unavailable.

The pregnant employee's colleagues have to pick up the slack and shoulder increased duties, perhaps sacrificing their free time.

And last but not least, the pregnant woman loses opportunities to advance her career, and thus makes less money.

Many are happy to conclude that since it was the pregnant woman's decision to get pregnant, the loss should lie with her and her alone.

It is small wonder, then, that birth rates are falling in Singapore. Few stop to consider that there may, if not should, be other ways of viewing a pregnancy.

Even from a purely economic perspective, it should be better appreciated that children are future taxpayers who will eventually contribute to subsiding social goods in society.

We are quick as a society to judge and find wanting anyone who cannot contribute to his fullest economic ability. Is this a good thing? Unless there is a change in perspectives, we run the risk of going the way of the dodo due to our greed and selfishness.

Vicki Loh Hui-qi