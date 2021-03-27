Forum: Don't stereotype nation based on a few black sheep

Mr Ravi Velloor wrote in his well-meaning article about prejudice, that "Paki bashing" was a favourite British sport in the periods when the UK saw high immigration in the 1970s and 1980s (Understanding anti-Asian hate: You eat dogs, don't you?, March 25).

I grew up in the United Kingdom in the 1970s and 1980s, and while unfortunately there was a minority of people who held racist views, and a tiny proportion of people who committed violent acts against people of another race, I can assure Mr Velloor that it was most definitely not regarded as a British sport, let alone a favourite one.

Unfortunately, there are always some people in every society who do the wrong things, but it is unhelpful to imply that the malignant minority in some way represents the nation.

Mr Velloor also tells us that in our efforts to reduce racial prejudice, "stereotyping does not help". I agree.

Stuart Bygrave

EDITOR'S NOTE:

The sentence in the online version of the article has been amended to: "Paki bashing", for instance, which was a catch-all term for racial violence targeting South Asians and their businesses, was an ugly phenomenon that emerged in the UK during a period when the country saw high immigration in the 1970s and 1980s.