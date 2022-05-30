Forum: Don't put employer's address on maid's work permit card

I know of maids who used their work permit cards to borrow money from loan sharks, and returned to their home countries when their contracts ended without returning the money they borrowed.

This left their employers at the mercy of the loan sharks, as the address on the card is the employer's home.

A numerical code should replace the employer's address on work permit cards. If verification is needed, a person could just call the Ministry of Manpower to check the address.

If the employer's home is not on the work permit card, loan sharks would be less likely to lend maids money as they would not know if the maid is giving them a genuine address.

Wee Gim Leong