Forum: Don't put a price on convenience for corporate pass users visiting zoo

I recently applied to use my company's corporate pass to visit the Singapore Zoo.

Mandai Wildlife Group's policy says corporate pass users must present the physical membership card upon entry to the zoo.

This meant that I would have to arrange two visits to the office to collect and return the pass as I am working from home.

Mandai Wildlife Group then informed me of its paid add-on service for companies, which allows entry via a letter that is digitally issued instead of the physical pass.

In the light of Covid-19, companies have been making various arrangements to minimise physical contact at work, but Mandai Wildlife Group appears to have put a price on a convenience that would help everyone stay safer during this pandemic.

I hope it will come up with a better physical pass policy in view of the current situation and the upcoming school holidays.

Tan Yang Keat