Forum: Don’t penalise taxi commuters opting for cashless payments

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

It is puzzling that ComfortDelGro taxis continue to impose an administrative fee for cashless payments, when Singapore is actively encouraging digital transactions.

Over the past few years, the Government has made a concerted push towards becoming a cashless society. From hawker centres adopting QR payments to the widespread use of apps such as PayNow, digital payments are no longer a premium convenience and are fast becoming the default mode.

Cash payment for taxi rides has not always been the most convenient, as drivers or passengers may not have the right change on hand. Charging extra for cashless payment sends the wrong signal. Instead of encouraging adoption, it creates friction and discourages commuters from using taxis.

This is especially so when many private-hire vehicle platforms do not impose similar surcharges for cashless payments. If this practice continues, traditional taxi operators risk further losing relevance from outdated pricing structures that are misaligned with the national direction.

One could argue that administrative fees help defray transaction costs.

However, such costs are increasingly a standard part of doing business in a digital economy. Many businesses have absorbed them as the price of efficiency and convenience for customers.

If Singapore is serious about advancing its digital payment ecosystem, then policies and practices across sectors should be aligned. Taxi operators, especially major players like ComfortDelGro, should support this transition too, and give commuters a fairer deal.

David Lim Yeow Chuan