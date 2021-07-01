Forum: Don't make experts waste time countering misinformation on Covid-19

I am very disappointed and perturbed by the actions of some professionals who chose to spread misinformation (MOH counters claims by docs urging delay in jabs for young, June 29).

If the intention is to assist, there are avenues to voice your views. Otherwise, please do not confuse the already stressed-out public.

Medical experts' limited time should be spent reviewing risk-benefit decisions and planning.

Time spent on fact-checking and probing misinformation is time wasted.

Let us work together to overcome this dreadful pandemic and emerge stronger as one people and one nation.

Goh Boon Kai