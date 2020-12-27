Forum: Don't let guard down against Covid-19 in the midst of festivities

Today, we are entering the third phase of Singapore's reopening in its battle to control the Covid-19 pandemic.

Essentially, eight persons instead of five are allowed to gather, and there are more individuals allowed at various events.

There is a sense of relief and perhaps quite a bit of joy and optimism as Singaporeans enter this phase. Indeed, I am grateful that after many months, there seems to be some semblance of control over the viral situation; however, Singaporeans need to be mindful that it is not all over.

The easing of restrictions will mean that more individuals are interacting and, in the spirit of celebration, there may be loud verbal communication, laughter and even closer contact with one another. I am concerned that people will let their guard down in the midst of the festivities.

The disciplined wearing of masks and social distancing have contributed greatly in controlling the spread of the virus. Incidentally, the number of cases of influenza and other respiratory illnesses has fallen during this period (which traditionally yields an increased number of such illnesses), and this is likely due to the wearing of masks and social distancing.

As we enter phase three, Singaporeans must not relax these precautions, thinking that they are no longer necessary. In fact, even after this pandemic has passed, people with respiratory illnesses should take upon themselves the task of wearing masks while ill.

Mass vaccination against the virus will be implemented next year. This is a necessary weapon against the spread of the virus. All should receive the vaccination, when offered, except those who are advised against it on medical grounds, those under 16 and pregnant women (because of insufficient data on safety for the latter two groups of individuals).

It will, however, take some time to vaccinate about five million people, and it also takes some weeks for those vaccinated to acquire immunity. Hence, the wearing of masks and social distancing must still be practised, and eased only when a majority of the population has been vaccinated.

There ought to be vigilance in the midst of thankfulness, for Singapore is battling against a global pandemic, which is not just a tiny problem that will go away on its own.

Quek Koh Choon (Dr)