Forum: Don't hold up traffic by discussing minor accidents on the road

It is not uncommon to see drivers who were involved in minor traffic accidents arguing with each other and making frantic phone calls while their vehicles cause a long traffic jam. It is time for the authorities to put an end to such unnecessary traffic snarls.

I propose that the General Insurance Association of Singapore work with all the insurance companies to adopt a simple protocol for minor traffic accidents in which no personal injuries are involved.

The drivers should take photographs of the other driver (to prevent driver-switching), the accident scene, the positions of the vehicles and the damage to the vehicles - and then promptly move their vehicles, if they can be driven, to the road shoulder to sort out details like the drivers' particulars and suggested settlement.

There is no need to preserve the accident scene for minor traffic accidents, so there is no reason for the drivers to pace around their vehicles in the middle of the road while calling their friends, relatives, motor insurance agent and car workshop.

Whether the drivers wish to settle their liabilities amicably or claim insurance may be discussed and decided after they have taken the requisite photos and removed their vehicles from the accident site.

These discussions need not be conducted, and decisions need not be made, while their vehicles are in the middle of the road causing obstruction to other road users.

Chia Boon Teck