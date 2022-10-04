Forum: Don't get addicted to over-dependence on non-citizens to drive economic growth

None of the findings in the Government's Population In Brief report is surprising (Singapore's population up 3.4% to 5.64m; more tying the knot, Sept 28).

The report highlighted the rapidly ageing population, with the proportion of citizens aged 65 and above increasing to 18.4 per cent in 2022 from 11.1 per cent in 2012.

Meanwhile, despite numerous government actions to incentivise marriage and childbirth, the proportion of singles has risen and the fertility rate has fallen in the past few decades. Perhaps the Government should redouble its efforts with some fresh ideas.

The obvious quick fix is to raise economic growth by simply importing more people who are always available.

But as we formulate population and immigration policies, I believe we should determine the best way to balance a sensible level of foreigners against a reasonable rate of economic growth, so as to maintain social cohesion and harmony.

A continuous unlimited inflow of foreigners beyond the current 37 per cent of the population has the potential to make citizens feel unconnected to their own country. In the long term, this could undermine social cohesion and hurt the delicate racial, cultural and religious harmony that is uniquely Singaporean.

We must also acknowledge that long-term over-dependence on non-citizens to drive economic growth could unwittingly become an addiction.

Such an economic model is not without dangers since most foreigners have the option to leave Singapore quickly when conditions are unfavourable.

Any exodus of foreigners could catch us unprepared and disrupt Singapore's economic well-being if the Singaporean core of critical workers at all levels is short in number or competence.

Ang Ah Lay