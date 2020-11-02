Forum: Don't generalise about treatment of maids based on black sheep

It is easy to come to the conclusion that foreign domestic workers (FDWs) are badly treated and abused, based on the slew of adverse news reports detailing local employers who treat their FDWs inhumanely.

Such reports do not necessarily reflect the situation on the ground (People becoming inordinately demanding towards maids, by Madam Winnie Foo Hui Lin, Oct 29).

Having done almost 40 years of medical screening for FDWs, they have told me in casual conversation that while employers belonging to the older generation were used to chores being performed manually - such as hand-washing of clothes and scrubbing the floor on one's knees - these practices are far less prevalent now.

Younger and better-educated first-time employers are more attuned to modern conveniences and user-aligned practices. They attend mandated courses before they hire an FDW and are well aware that perceived ill-treatment will bar them from future hiring of FDWs, with punitive sentencing for severe abuse.

For every case where we shake our heads at how some employers can be so cruel, unempathetic and inhumane towards their domestic helpers, there are others in which the helpers are embraced as friends or part of the extended family and treated inordinately well. But these are not the cases that make the news.

Hard-working and adroit maids with a higher emotional quotient tend to be better appreciated and treated. And when responsible employers give FDWs a reasonable workload, they tend to work harder, even without incessant scolding.

Yik Keng Yeong (Dr)