Forum: Don't forget Farrer Park's history during redevelopment

I commend the redevelopment plans for Farrer Park (1,600 HDB flats and sports centre to be built in Farrer Park, April 26), especially the plans for a central green space and the conversion of the former boxing gym building into a multi-purpose community sporting space.

In a previous letter (Many other historic moments at Farrer Park, April 10, 2018), I reflected on the area's history, which includes episodes such as when the 2nd Battalion, Singapore Infantry Regiment was forced to live in tents there for over six weeks in early 1966.

It was also where surrendered Indian troops were told two days after the fall of Singapore in 1942 that the Indian National Army was being formed to fight against the British in India.

The grounds were also used as a major assembly area for prisoners of war during the Japanese Occupation. They were dispatched on foot from there to Selarang Barracks, Changi and other parts of Singapore.

I suggest that a collection of memorabilia be included in the development of the community sporting space. This way, our history will not be forgotten.

Ajit Singh Nagpal