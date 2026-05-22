Forum: Don’t diminish benefits of Working Mother’s Child Relief

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I refer to the letter “Relook cap on personal income tax reliefs in the light of fertility crisis” (May 18).

As a working mother of three teenagers, I note that while policy discussions often focus on upfront support around childbirth, the sustained costs of raising children continue well beyond the early years, until children become economically active. Expenses such as childcare, food, transport, healthcare, education and daily needs continue to accumulate, particularly for larger families.

The Working Mother’s Child Relief was a significant help when my children were young, and it originally recognised the additional costs and effort of working mothers raising children. With the introduction of the $80,000 relief cap, these benefits have been greatly diminished.

This comes at a time when many families are also part of the “sandwiched generation”, with smaller family sizes on one end and longer-living seniors on the other, increasing household pressures.

We are encouraged that the Government is taking further steps to support the total fertility rate. At the same time, longer-term cost considerations such as the relief cap are worth reviewing, especially when policy is already moving towards greater support for families.

While measures such as baby bonuses are welcome, they primarily address short-term costs rather than the ongoing financial commitment of raising children.

A review of the relief cap would not be a silver bullet, but it would help ensure consistent policy signals in supporting larger families.

With the fertility rate remaining low, policy signals matter.

Melissa Woo