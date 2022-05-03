Forum: Don't confuse burnout with students' inability to cope

Mr Casey Lok is concerned about junior college students being overstretched. However, let's not confuse this phenomenon with burnout (Make sure JC students are not overstretched, April 28).

Burnout is a serious mental health condition characterised by at least three major symptoms: physical and emotional exhaustion, cynicism, and feeling useless or a loss of purpose.

Running out of time and being unable to keep up with the demands of academic and co-curricular activities are common challenges among young people who have a zest for living but have overestimated their capacities to cope.

Young people eager to stretch themselves must become resourceful and define priorities. Honing these skills will help them manage the demands of life.

The issue confronting many young people is not being unable to cope, but having to manage the expectations of parents and teachers, as well as peer pressure.

When parents are keenly competitive and push their children, that's when young people who cannot meet adult expectations can feel useless or cynical.

Thomas Lee Hock Seng (Dr)