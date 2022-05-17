Forum: Don't begrudge cabbies the $3 increase in surcharge

The move to raise the surcharge for taxi trips starting from Changi Airport from Thursday is a timely one, now that the demand for taxis has increased in tandem with the higher number of passengers due to Singapore's relaxation of Covid-19 measures (Surcharge for taxi rides from Changi Airport to go up by $3, May 13).

If one can afford to spend hundreds of dollars on a plane ticket, why begrudge taxi drivers the additional $3?

We should appreciate and reward those who serve us well by driving us to our destinations.

Harry Ong Heng Poh