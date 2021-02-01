Forum: Don't be afraid to seek help from community for family issues

This attention-grabbing article, Help Pours In For Mum And Kid After MP's Plea (Jan 29), highlights Singaporeans' generosity. It should also alert us to seeing family stress as only the tip of the iceberg.

The larger unreported matter relates to what happened to the man who chased his wife and child out of the house because of a marital dispute.

No family is without its own problems, including tragic ones.

Anger management and problem-solving are necessary coping skills for everyone.

While the case illustrates immediate relief through a crisis intervention, a long-term resolution will fall on the members of this nuclear family.

But with family distress, where can people turn to if friends and neighbours are not available?

Pointing people to the availability of social agencies is the obvious answer, but there is no assurance that people would seek help at these places.

The proverb "you can lead a horse to water but you can't make him drink" is apt - you can give someone in need an opportunity but can't force him to take it.

Unfortunately, pride often keeps many from seeking help, when they refuse to acknowledge their limits in handling personal and family challenges.

In this case, MP for Punggol West SMC Sun Xueling set an important example - that it's not a shame and never too late to ask for help from the public, notwithstanding her position as an MP.

Ordinary folks should be encouraged, and not be ashamed, to seek help from others, when one can no longer cope with the challenges of life.

Thomas Lee Hock Seng (Dr)