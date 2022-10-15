Forum: Don't assume worst of HDB flat owners who also hold private property

I disagree with the notion that owning a Housing Board flat should disqualify a person from holding private property (Don't let people own HDB flat and private property at the same time, Oct 4).

Such a proposal assumes the worst, equating private property ownership with unscrupulous profiteering and speculation, when the reality is often more benign.

Of those Singaporeans who hold both HDB flats and private property, some do so in a restrained manner, seeking additional financial security through rental income, or out of their family's need for additional residential units.

The major principle to uphold is that HDB flat owners wishing to grow their property holdings do not jeopardise others in need of subsidised public housing.

A fairer policy, therefore, would allow HDB owners to freely transact in private property, provided that their flat remains their primary residence.

The authorities should intervene only if the owner in question demonstrably moves into the private property and begins treating his flat as an asset.

The Singaporean dream of home ownership requires regulation within reason, not draconian overreach.

Paul Chan Poh Hoi