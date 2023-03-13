Forum: Donate unused masks, sanitisers

We have so many bottles of sanitiser and masks – why not donate them before they pass the expiration date?

It is now optional to wear a mask in Singapore. So people who do not need to wear masks can donate them, and those with additional bottles of sanitisers can donate them to community centres.

These donated masks and sanitisers can be allocated to various public places. By doing so, we are not only helping people adopt good hygiene, but also helping to prevent people from getting sick so often.

These sanitisers can be placed at hawker and food centres, at each table or in all lifts to help stop the spread of germs.

We can also donate these masks and sanitisers to less privileged countries or countries that need them more.

Cho Shao Ming, 15

Secondary 3 student