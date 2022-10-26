Forum: Don’t waste resources to convince the world on S’pore drug laws

I refer to the report, “Singapore rebuts British billionaire blog post on drug laws, death penalty” (Oct 23).

Why should Singapore give Mr Richard Branson another platform to further reiterate his views? While a televised debate could garner international attention to a reaffirmation of our stance, we should just close the matter with the Ministry of Home Affairs’ (MHA) rebuttal.

MHA has already clearly pointed out why we stand by our policies, and why people in the West are not entitled to “impose their values on other societies”.

I know personally the pain and anguish caused by drugs. I have lost relatives and friends because of drugs. We elected a government to protect Singapore and its residents from harm, and the Government’s strict drug laws have given us safety and comfort. The drug menace exists and so the policies must remain.

Singapore should not listen to those who argue that the death penalty is no longer relevant. Singaporeans overwhelmingly support capital punishment for drug trafficking. There is no need to keep convincing the world why we do what we do. Our past prime ministers and other Cabinet ministers have taken pains to explain our stand for as long as these laws have existed. MHA should not lose sleep over those who choose to ignore what Singapore has said, and waste resources to rebut them.

The world and Singapore have other more urgent tasks to resolve than this.

Victor Gomez