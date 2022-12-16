Forum: Don’t view childless adults as future burdens

It is a relief to know that there are parents like Ms Vivien Goh Choon Lian who carefully considered having children with their spouse before having them (If you choose to not have kids, be sure to prepare adequately for retirement, Dec 13).

However, I disagree with her singling out and advising adults who choose not to have children to plan adequately for retirement so that they do not become a burden on the younger generation.

First, I would argue that everyone, as a matter of personal responsibility, should prepare for retirement adequately.

Second, it is important to remember that the increasing number of singles and married couples without children is proof of a society that has progressed to give its citizens more choices over their lives.

This is the ultimate goal I believe we are all working towards.

Third, while Ms Goh may have anecdotes of her childless relatives depending “unfairly” on the younger generation, it is also no secret that care for the elderly has shifted to the shoulders of singles, who are not accorded the same benefits as married couples (especially in housing) despite their caregiving duties.

Finally, the idea that singles are future burdens on the younger generation overlooks the contributions of this group of people.

I am friends with many singles at the workplace and in the community who spend much time and effort teaching and mentoring younger people.

Mak Xiao Wei