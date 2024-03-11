Forum: Don’t use company-issued work passes to reserve tables

Recently, I was at a neighbourhood hawker centre when I observed two men placing objects on a table to reserve it while they went to buy their lunch.

The objects were radio frequency identification-based (RFID) staff access control passes attached to lanyards often worn by office workers.

While reserving a table with tissue paper, umbrellas and other low-value items has become an accepted practice, using important items, like access control passes, corporate laptops or phones issued by one’s employer for work-related purposes, to “chope” a table exposes organisations to potential security risks.

Access cards left unguarded are open to being snatched and stolen or RFID-skimmed using a reader and having the information cloned.

Some may say RFID-skimming is not worthwhile for an attacker, in terms of the effort required, but some attackers may be actively targeting a specific company for a follow-on physical intrusion.

All companies in Singapore should clearly communicate to employees that it is unacceptable to use company-issued assets for non-work-related purposes, such as reserving tables during mealtimes.

They should update their human resources and corporate security policies to reflect the same.

They should also clearly communicate the appropriate sanctions and punishments should such corporate security policies be intentionally violated.

Julian Ho