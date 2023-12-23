Forum: Don’t take public safety in Singapore for granted

I refer to the article “Man, 61, arrested after slashing at Pasir Ris West Plaza; suspect among 4 people taken to hospital” (Dec 20).

Upon reading this article, I was shocked and worried about the victims. While I wish them a quick recovery, I also find this incident to be a wake-up call for our nation.

We often take safety in Singapore for granted and find ourselves helpless and paralysed with shock when faced with such situations. It is critical that we equip ourselves with the right mindset when facing such attacks.

I found the Run, Hide, Tell protocol suggested by SGSecure to be pertinent in these situations.

First, run. When caught in an attack, swiftly and silently relocate from potential harm by taking the safest path available. Second, if you are unable to run away, hide. Avoid being seen, maintain silence, and set your phone to silent mode. Third, tell. Send details to the police by dialling 999 or sending an SMS to 71999.

The slashing incident also highlights the importance of learning first aid. In such cases, it is critical to stop excessive bleeding. SGSecure provides pointers on this as well.

I encourage Singaporeans to learn first aid techniques, CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) and how to use an automated external defibrillator. These are crucial skills that can save someone’s life in the event of such attacks.

Chia Xin Yi