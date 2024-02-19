Forum: Don’t rush to have a baby in the Dragon Year

I recently heard some of my middle-aged colleagues and friends who wish to marry talk about hurrying to get married and have a baby born in the Dragon Year.

This made me wonder if there really is a need to rush into marriage and pregnancy just because it is the Year of the Dragon.

The Dragon is an important symbol and spiritual totem for Chinese culture, but we must understand the meaning of giving birth in the Dragon Year correctly. The arrival of a new life undoubtedly brings hope and joy to families. However, the Dragon Year should not become a must-have or blind goal for giving birth compared with any other year.

The birth of a child should be premised on a family being fully prepared to accept and nurture the new life. Parents need to ensure a mature, stable relationship foundation and a good parenting environment.

Families with young children who are planning to have another should also consider how the arrival of a new family member will impact existing family relationships. Parents have to think through their capabilities thoroughly, before deciding what is suitable for their circumstances.

If conditions are ripe and they decide to welcome another life, parents should pay attention to guiding the emotions of existing children. Help the child understand that a new sibling means more joy for the family, rather than less care for them. Give them more companionship and affection at the same time, to cultivate close sibling relationships.

The decision to bring a new life into this world requires comprehensive family and financial consideration, and should not be blindly made just for the sake of this being a Dragon Year.

Regardless of when they are born, children should be warmly and responsibly welcomed.

Chew Hee Soon