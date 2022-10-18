Forum: Don’t resent the wealth of others

It is noteworthy that the Government has announced a new $1.5-billion support package to combat the rising costs of living due to inflation.

Cash payouts, Community Development Council vouchers and public transport subsidies are among the relief measures announced.

The support package is targeted mostly at lower-income families.

To maintain social cohesion, different groups of people must make concessions and come to compromises.

But recently, I have noticed calls from Singaporeans who, in the name of a fair and inclusive society, suggest that the authorities take measures to curb the wealth accumulated by others.

These include calls to have Singaporeans who own a Housing Board flat give it up if they purchase a private property.

When Singaporeans live their lives conscientiously and follow the established rules, their wealth creation should not be lambasted by others who are unable to achieve what is on their wish list.

Putting restrictions on the number of houses or cars an individual owns is not the right path to creating one’s own wealth or instilling social cohesion.

As long as wealth is amassed legally and diligently, and not through fraud or taking advantage of loopholes in the system, we should welcome it.

A wealthy society is a good source of tax income for the state which we should feel grateful for rather than resentful. The higher-income group should be willing to bear the bulk of the tax burden as Singapore has given them good opportunities and platforms to develop their skills and business acumen.

We can provide more opportunities for the lower-income group, but we must not take opportunities away from the higher-income group just to make all feel they are in an inclusive society.

Foo Sing Kheng