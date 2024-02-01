Forum: Don’t rely only on human checks for outdoor adventure activities

I read with interest the article “New guide on emergencies for outdoor adventure education after death of student in 2021” (Jan 24).

While I appreciate the efforts made to enhance safety measures, I believe that relying solely on human checks and balances is not foolproof.

Currently, the guide focuses on additional requirements and protocols, such as the steps providers should take before, during and after emergencies, and identifying types of emergencies commonly associated with the programmes.

However, it fails to address potential risks associated with human error.

I urge the Outdoor Adventure Education Council to consider incorporating innovative physical fail-safe solutions, such as extra straps, in the devices used.

The council should collaborate with higher institutions known for their expertise in design and engineering, such as the Singapore University of Technology and Design and the polytechnics.

These institutions could be tapped for their knowledge and resources to develop physical fail-safe mechanisms for various devices that may pose a danger when there is human error.

This would provide an extra layer of protection and minimise potential risks for students taking part in outdoor activities.

Hong Geok Hua