Forum: Don’t measure recognition in dollars

I refer to the letter “Covid-19 medals not the best way to pay tribute to healthcare workers” (Dec 16) suggesting that monetary rewards rather than medals would be better appreciated.

It is sad to note that there is a strong Singaporean preference to want to distil every relationship into a monetary transaction. Whatever happened to honour, respect or pride?

We are fortunate to be one of the most prosperous countries in Asia. We should be encouraged to appreciate our nation’s acknowledgement of our service and sacrifice without counting how many dollars are in it for us.

More so, as the letter pointed out, our healthcare workers were also given cash bonuses.

Ho Beng Huat