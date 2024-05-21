Forum: Don’t lump majority of sick people with the black sheep

I applaud the Government’s receptiveness to employers’ feedback on staff abusing teleconsultations to shirk work (MOH to tighten rules on MCs after feedback on docs issuing them excessively or improperly, May 12). Such abuse should not be condoned, and medical certificates (MCs) should be given for purely medical issues.

I do believe, though, that malingering makes up a minority of cases. The majority of patients who do a teleconsultation are likely genuinely ill, but not in need of immediate medical assistance. They simply require some rest at home. These patients should not be lumped with the proverbial black sheep.

Sick workers have two options: either go to work and risk spreading germs to their co-workers, or spend an hour or so going to a clinic for a five-minute doctor’s consultation, putting further strain on the medical system, when they could have been resting at home.

I find it commendable that the Public Service Division and some private companies have begun to adopt an honour-based sick leave system, in which there is a certain amount of sick leave staff can take without having to provide an MC.

While I understand employers’ frustration, I urge them to consider the situation in its totality, and not jump the gun and assume someone who did a teleconsultation is malingering. I also urge employers to have frank and honest discussions with employees about their expectations.

Kinsey Yiu