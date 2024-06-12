Forum: Don’t let public drinking by migrant workers go unchecked

I refer to the article “‘It’s cooler outside’: Migrant workers sleep, drink on roads near dorms sparking motorists’ concerns” (June 10).

In certain communities, public drinking might be more tolerated or even accepted as a cultural norm, reducing the impetus for enforcement. While cracking down too harshly on public drinking can strain police-community relations and potentially disproportionately affect some groups, allowing it to go unchecked can contribute to disorderly conduct, public disturbances, and health and safety risks.

The Little India riots in 2013 served as a wake-up call for Singapore to re-evaluate its policies and practices concerning migrant workers and community relations, leading to reforms aimed at preventing similar incidents.

The riots were sparked by the death of a migrant worker in a traffic accident.

I hope the authorities will take pre-emptive and proactive measures to address these disamenities before another law and order situation takes place.

Sivakumar D. Packrisamy