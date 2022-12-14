Forum: Don’t let Covid-19 vaccination fatigue set in

Recent interactions I have had with my patients indicate that vaccination fatigue in the battle against Covid-19 is emerging. Many ask me why so many shots are needed, and when this is going to end.

It needs to be emphasised that vaccination, good hygiene, clean sanitation, wearing of masks and other related measures may, at times, be required in the long term to combat infectious diseases.

Influenza causes many deaths in other countries during the winter months. To prevent influenza, most doctors in Singapore also recommend two vaccinations per year.

Vaccination is the most effective way to prevent certain infectious diseases in the long run. We cannot let ourselves believe that shots are no longer needed.

Also, we must not be complacent in maintaining other preventive measures such as hand-washing and mask-wearing, particularly when cases seem to be surging.

The battle against an infectious disease might also require the development of better and more effective vaccines over time – this would mean that repeated vaccination is here to stay.

We are doing reasonably well in Singapore in living with Covid-19, and we must not allow vaccination fatigue to set us back in our battle against the virus.

Quek Koh Choon (Dr)