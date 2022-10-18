Forum: Don’t kill the Asean spirit by being too pessimistic

It is too premature to see the current regional situation as the end of Asean (The end of Asean as we know it, Oct 14). It sounds far too pessimistic when the actual need of the hour is to be more optimistic lest we fall apart.

First, most Asean countries are in the developing phase. Any instability, be it political or economic, anywhere in the world does have a great impact on this region. When elephants fight, it is the grass that suffers most.

Second, within Asean, countries like Thailand and Cambodia have a past that makes it inconvenient for them to take a tough stand against the Myanmar junta. Even Asean’s minimal five-point consensus has not been respected, and the organisation is not able to act decisively on the issue.

Third, countries like Laos and the Philippines have to be careful when it comes to confronting China as they have bilateral issues with their neighbour that are yet to be resolved. They need to tread the path to any resolution carefully.

Fourth, the countries in the region have ties to the United States and China markets which they cannot afford to lose. So they are not willing to take one side over the other.

An ideal Asean, that evolves into something like the European Union, is quite a distant dream for now. The organisation can stand together at only a functional level for now.

Many of the current European countries experienced chaos and war in recent centuries. So they have realised how beneficial it is to be in one political and monetary union despite the differences.

Asean, being different from the EU in many ways, has a rather long and winding path ahead to reach its goals, which will need to be refined along the way. It has the spirit needed to reach those goals. It should not kill that spirit by being too pessimistic.

Ramamurthy Mahesh Kumar