Forum: Don’t just throw boxes away without flattening them first

Updated
38 sec ago
Published
2 min ago

During every festive season, purchases soar, and along with them, the amount of trash.

We throw away what we no longer need or want, as well as the packaging for all the new and shiny things we buy.

In particular, with the advent of online shopping, an enormous amount of packaging is being used and thrown away. People toss their boxes without taking the effort to flatten them first, making it difficult for cleaners.

Despite being a highly educated populace, I wonder why such simple acts of kindness escape us. Managing our trash well reflects our care for common spaces, essential workers and even general cleanliness and hygiene. Surely we can and must mature beyond merely tossing things out.

Ho Yim Tee

