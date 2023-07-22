Forum: Don’t generalise financial practitioners based on a few bad eggs

I am writing in response to the article “Why you should say ‘no’ to people selling financial products on the streets” (July 16). While I appreciate the importance of informed consumer choices, I believe the article portrays an unfair and one-sided view of financial practitioners.

Not all financial practitioners are out to scam or mislead people. Many professionals in the financial industry genuinely strive to help people manage their finances, make informed investment decisions, and achieve their financial goals. By discrediting all financial practitioners who approach individuals on the streets, the article unfairly generalises and tarnishes the reputation of an entire profession.

It is important to recognise that financial practitioners are properly regulated and licensed, undergo rigorous training, and possess specialised knowledge in their field. We use a wide range of financial products and services to advise individuals, who may not have the time or expertise to navigate the complexities of the financial market.

Different consumers have different needs and preferences on the solutions and the process. Hence, different ways of being approached, for example, through door knocks and street canvassing in the past, were their access to financial advice.

Furthermore, regulatory authorities ensure consumer protection and uphold ethical standards within the financial industry. Financial practitioners are required to comply with strict regulations and guidelines set by governing bodies to safeguard the interests of their clients.

Engaging with licensed financial practitioners ensures a level of professionalism, accountability, and recourse for consumers in case of any dispute or misconduct.

Instead of discouraging individuals from engaging with financial practitioners on the streets, a more balanced approach would be to educate readers about the importance of conducting due diligence and making informed decisions. This could include highlighting the significance of verifying the credentials and licences of financial practitioners, asking for references or testimonials, and seeking independent advice when necessary.

Presenting a fair and balanced perspective will let readers make their own judgments based on a complete understanding of the benefits and risks associated with engaging with financial practitioners, regardless of the setting in which they operate. It is important not to paint an entire profession with a broad brush based on the actions of a few unscrupulous individuals.

Sim Willing

President

Insurance and Financial Practitioners Association of Singapore