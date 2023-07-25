Forum: Don’t elect president based on past ties to a political party

There has been much discussion about the extent of each prospective candidate’s association with the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) in the upcoming presidential election (Observers say experience and independence key to voters, not age, July 21; A politically neutral president can better unify Singapore: Ng Kok Song, July 24).

Singapore’s president should indeed be independent-minded and not shy away from making tough decisions that the role requires. However, if we vote for a candidate based primarily on whether that person was from a particular political party or not, it would be a loss for Singapore.

It does not necessarily follow that a former member of the PAP will not act independently.

Conversely, someone who feels a need to challenge government decisions just to prove his independence could disrupt the effective running of Singapore.

Our support or disapproval of any political party is best articulated in the correct forum, the general election, and not the presidential election.

Agnes Sng Hwee Lee