Forum: Don’t drink coconut water too freely

I recently caught Covid-19 and had a fever. Among the top recommendations I received to mitigate the symptoms and to hydrate myself was to drink coconut water.

I thanked people for the tip, but I stuck with plain water.

This is because coconut water contains up to 10g of sugar per 250ml.

Drinking more coconut water could easily cause one to exceed the World Health Organisation’s recommended daily added sugar intake of no more than 25g.

With people drinking plenty of coconut water after Covid-19 vaccination and during recovery, I hope the Health Promotion Board will caution people, especially diabetics and those with a family history of diabetes, against consuming it too freely.

Liu I-Chun