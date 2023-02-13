Forum: Don’t discard habit of wearing masks

I welcome the news that masks are no longer mandatory on public transport and in some healthcare and residential care settings from Feb 13 (Singapore to lift Covid-19 curbs as situation is stable, Feb 10).

Although the pandemic situation here is stable, we must continue to adopt good hygiene practices and, most importantly, be socially responsible.

Those who are ill should continue to wear a mask to prevent passing on germs to others. It is also important to put on a mask in crowded places if it is convenient.

It is heartening to see many people still wearing a mask in various situations where doing so is not officially required. Hopefully, we can create a culture of wearing masks when they are needed, not only in times of a pandemic like Covid-19.

Jeffrey Law Lee Beng