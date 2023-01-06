Forum: Don’t buy rabbits on impulse or as novelties at Chinese New Year

We will soon welcome the Chinese New Year of the Rabbit. When I passed by a pet shop recently, I saw that it had more rabbits for sale than usual, attracting the interest of children and their parents. There is also no shortage of pet rabbits on sale online.

I encourage all not to buy rabbits on impulse for the novelty or to bring good luck.

What could happen after people buy the rabbits is that the novelty can wear off, and the animals would be neglected and end up at an animal shelter.

In past Years of the Rabbit, the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) took in hundreds of rabbits that were abandoned or given up by owners.

The House Rabbit Society Singapore and SPCA should remind the public not to buy rabbits on impulse. It is natural for children to want to have rabbits as cuddly pets, but do bear in mind what happens when affection for the animal turns into indifference after the festive season is over.

Animals are not toys or keepsakes like rabbit figurines, which can be good alternatives to mark the Year of the Rabbit.

Sim Joo Geok