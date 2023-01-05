Forum: Don’t burden children by asking them to make New Year resolutions

I refer to the article, “New goals for the new year” (Jan 2).

The concept of New Year resolutions is really an adult one – to kick-start a new year by making new promises to ourselves about what we hope to do better.

I’m not sure if the concept can be applied to pre-schoolers, because they struggle to understand the concept of time. It is too abstract for them to visualise the passing of time, much less set resolutions.

Pre-schoolers are not driven by resolutions. They are more process-oriented – driven by curiosity to learn and discover, driven by the desire for better friendship and acceptance, and living moment by moment.

Do pre-schoolers even have an interest in making a New Year resolution? Can pre-schoolers live a meaningful life without making resolutions?

Let’s not burden children with New Year resolutions. Instead, guide them to seize each day with gratitude and kindness to self and others.

Pre-schoolers know better than to make resolutions, because what is meaningful to them is grounded in the here and now, with real hope and possibility for the new year.

Rebecca Chan (Dr)