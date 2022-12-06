Forum: Don’t be taken in by online ads promising a ‘cure’ for diabetes

Recently, I have seen many posts on Facebook advertising a “cure” for diabetes that works in a very short period of time. These products include tea leaves, pills, herbs and tonic drinks.

When you buy products like these online, there are no guarantees that they will work. And when they do not work, the advertisers are likely to ignore your request for a refund, and disappear.

These products, especially medicines, are not approved by the authorities. People may do harm to their bodies when they consume products without knowing what they are made of.

The authorities should monitor and put a stop to such advertisements before people become gravely ill or die after taking unapproved medication.

People need to understand that treating Type 2 diabetes is not as easy as simply taking pills, tonic drinks, tea or herbs. It is changes to one’s diet and exercise that, if done diligently, can help keep the disease under control.

Seniors who have lived for years with Type 2 diabetes may find it very challenging. But they must be warned to only see doctors and visit polyclinics for advice, and not order products online in the hope of a quick solution.

Wee Gim Leong