Forum: Don’t assume that private hospitals benefit from the bed crunch at public hospitals

I refer to the article, “Raffles Medical, IHH to gain from public hospitals’ bed crunch: DBS” (Oct 23).

A DBS report predicted that private hospitals would be beneficiaries of the bed crunch at public hospitals. It said that private hospitals could benefit from patients seeking private medical treatment to avoid long waiting hours at public hospitals.

I admit patients to several private hospitals, including the hospitals under IHH Healthcare, Mount Alvernia Hospital and Farrer Park Hospital.

There are several factors that need to be highlighted.

First, private hospitals are, like public hospitals, short of healthcare staff such as technicians and nurses. Hospital wards, operating rooms and endoscopy suites have been closed due to this.

Patients coming to seek private medical treatment still have to wait before they can have surgery.

My patients who need elective endoscopies often have to wait two weeks for a slot. The capacity of private hospitals is limited, so any extra workload will just lead to longer waiting times at private hospitals, which does not equate to more profits.

Second, due to the bed crunch in private hospitals, it is often impossible to get a bed when I have patients with emergency conditions. I end up sending them to the emergency department of restructured hospitals.

Lastly, many private hospitals are helping the Ministry of Health in managing Covid-19 patients. IHH Healthcare hospitals and Mount Alvernia Hospital have converted part of their wards into Covid-19 wards, to help manage patients transferred from government hospitals.

Several of my medical colleagues, in paediatrics and infectious disease specialities, have also volunteered to help manage Covid-19 patients in private hospitals. This results in even less capacity to manage non-Covid-19 patients.

It is wrong to believe that private hospitals are benefiting from public hospitals’ bed crunch. On the contrary, private hospitals suffer a drop in capacity, and maybe profits, while helping the Government manage some of the Covid-19 patients.

Private hospitals and private specialists are also affected by Covid-19. We are fighting Covid-19 directly and indirectly.

Desmond Wai (Dr)