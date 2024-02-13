Forum: Domestic helpers need care for their mental well-being too

It is heartening to see the strong emphasis placed on national mental health and well-being during the recent parliamentary debate (MPs propose ways to fight mental health stigma, improve care, Feb 7).

In a similar vein, I hope that the Ministry of Manpower can look into augmenting measures to improve the mental well-being of foreign domestic workers, who have contributed in no small way to our society.

I feel saddened by the experience of my former domestic helper, who had returned home after working with our family for six years.

Due to some unfortunate twist of events, she had to come back to Singapore to work with another family.

In her current employment, she gets only the mandatory one day off a month.

Other than that, she was able to leave the house only once in the past few months.

When she worked for us, she had days off every week and a daily 30-minute break to get out of the house for some personal time and space.

While employers’ concerns that their foreign domestic workers could get into the wrong company on their days off are understandable, this should be balanced with a greater awareness of the need to provide such domestic workers with more than just food and lodging for the sake of their mental well-being.

Karen Yip Lai Kham