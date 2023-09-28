Forum: Doctors took great care of maid

Updated
1 min ago
Published
1 min ago

Too often we take for granted the access to medical treatment we have in Singapore – and, more importantly, the amazing doctors and nurses who really care about their patients.

My helper went to our local general practitioner to check on a symptom. The doctor, Dr Christopher Huang, always makes an effort to make foreign workers feel comfortable, treating them with respect and showing great concern for their health.

He called to advise me that my helper should seek further treatment in hospital, and has followed up with my helper every day to see how she is feeling. His level of care is beyond expectations.

The same can be said of Dr Kailun in the cardiology department at National University Hospital, who made sure my helper received the best treatment.

Natalie Dau

More On This Topic
Forum: What readers are saying

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top