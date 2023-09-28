Forum: Doctors took great care of maid

Too often we take for granted the access to medical treatment we have in Singapore – and, more importantly, the amazing doctors and nurses who really care about their patients.

My helper went to our local general practitioner to check on a symptom. The doctor, Dr Christopher Huang, always makes an effort to make foreign workers feel comfortable, treating them with respect and showing great concern for their health.

He called to advise me that my helper should seek further treatment in hospital, and has followed up with my helper every day to see how she is feeling. His level of care is beyond expectations.

The same can be said of Dr Kailun in the cardiology department at National University Hospital, who made sure my helper received the best treatment.

Natalie Dau