Forum: Doctors should give pregnant women balanced information and options

I refer to the letter by Ms Koh Sui Tin on her experience raising a child with Down syndrome (Glad I didn't listen to doc's advice and kept my son with Down syndrome, May 7).

Despite the medical advice given to them, Ms Koh and her husband chose to keep and not abort their baby when they were given the diagnosis.

As a practising paediatrician whose patients include special needs children who have blossomed within loving families, I agree with Ms Koh that it is important for doctors who attend to pregnant women, facing the news that their babies will be born with possible impairments, to give balanced information so that a proper informed decision can be made on whether to abort or not.

For instance, by connecting couples to parent support groups that are relevant to their child's diagnosis.

Abortion is the ending of a life of possible great potential. Hence it is a decision not to be made lightly, regardless of one's beliefs and values, religious or otherwise.

Whether a woman is considering an abortion based on what she has been told of her unborn child's likely physical or mental condition, or based on personal choice including socio-economic reasons, her doctor should give or direct her to where she can receive holistic information on alternative options.

Abortion shouldn't be the only option offered. Other options should be discussed, including fostering the child for a period of time, staying in a crisis pregnancy centre if family members do not support the pregnancy, and the possibility of putting the infant up for adoption.

This array of options is especially relevant to single unsupported pregnant women and girls.

The good news is that resources, help and support groups exist for these women, and the doctor should direct them to these lifelines.

This aligns with the practice of informed consent prior to any surgical procedure to help them make informed and wise decisions.

Tan Siew Pin (Dr)