Forum: Doctor took excellent care of mum

My family and I would like to thank Dr Norhisham and his team of dedicated nurses at Clinic A42 of Ng Teng Fong General Hospital (NTFGH).

Dr Norhisham first saw my mother at Alexandra Hospital in 2007. We found him to be approachable, empathetic and patient, always ready to listen to and address our concerns.

This persuaded us to have our mother continue being under his care when he was posted to NTFGH. We are convinced that her good health over the years was due to his holistic and excellent care.

My mother last saw Dr Norhisham on Dec 8 last year. Experience told him then that her end was near and that no palliative medication was needed as she was not in any discomfort.

His prognosis prepared us mentally and also gave loved ones a precious window for final visits.

Exactly a week later, my mother died in her sleep at the age of 102.

My family and I are grateful to Dr Norhisham, who epitomises the best in his profession.

Helen Seng Seok Mui