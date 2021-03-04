Forum: Doc has addressed dad's concerns patiently for many years

I write to compliment Dr Lee Hwee Ming from Northland Family Clinic and Surgery in Yishun, who has been my father's doctor for many years.

He frequents her clinic for different complaints, many times over psychosomatic symptoms.

I witnessed how Dr Lee managed my father's condition when I accompanied him to see her recently.

She listened to his complaints attentively, and patiently explained his condition to him.

Her reassuring tone, genuine concern and communication skills impressed me.

I was surprised when I received nominal charges for her consultation, which lasted a good 10 minutes.

Let's show our appreciation to all the medical professionals and allied healthcare workers who make a difference to our well-being.

Sherman Low Sze Hong