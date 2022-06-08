Forum: Do Singaporeans really lack the right skills and experience for jobs?

Whenever the issue of foreign talent is debated, I often get the impression that there are not enough Singaporeans with the right skill sets and experience to fill all the jobs created here, and thus Singapore needs to welcome foreigners.

However, my own experience applying for jobs as well as the experiences of others in Singapore (Business graduate plies the roads as private-hire driver 10 hours a day, June 5) lead me to question whether employers are really considering Singaporean candidates who have qualifications and experience that are related to the job.

Liu Rijing