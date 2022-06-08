Forum: Do Singaporeans really lack the right skills and experience for jobs?

Updated
Published
49 sec ago

Whenever the issue of foreign talent is debated, I often get the impression that there are not enough Singaporeans with the right skill sets and experience to fill all the jobs created here, and thus Singapore needs to welcome foreigners.

However, my own experience applying for jobs as well as the experiences of others in Singapore (Business graduate plies the roads as private-hire driver 10 hours a day, June 5) lead me to question whether employers are really considering Singaporean candidates who have qualifications and experience that are related to the job.

Liu Rijing

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top