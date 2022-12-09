Forum: Do not be misled by product claims made by online ads, and ask a healthcare professional if unsure

We thank Mr Wee Gim Leong for highlighting the risks of consuming products with exaggerated or misleading claims of being a “cure” for chronic conditions such as diabetes (Don’t be taken in by online ads promising a ‘cure’ for diabetes, Dec 6).

Effective control of diabetes requires assessment, follow-up and prescription of medicines by registered doctors. These medicines are not allowed to be sold directly to patients without prescriptions.

It is an offence for sellers to advertise health products (for example, pills, capsules and tablets) as being able to cure or treat chronic medical conditions such as diabetes.

Consumers who take these products face a risk of not being able to manage their diabetes, which may endanger their health.

These dubious products may also be adulterated with harmful ingredients which can cause serious adverse effects.

Hence, individuals with diabetes are strongly advised to continue with their existing medication and treatment prescribed by their doctors, and not replace them with such pills or capsules sold online.

The Health Sciences Authority conducts regular surveillance on advertisements for health products sold online. This includes monitoring local websites and e-commerce platforms, and working closely with local e-commerce and social media platforms to promptly take down prohibited product listings or advertisements.

However, not all advertisements can be proactively monitored, such as targeted online advertisements delivered to personal social media accounts on platforms such as Facebook.

Consumers should therefore be wary of exaggerated or misleading claims. Do not be misled by positive product testimonies or reviews online as they cannot be verified. Furthermore, there may be online sellers who falsify their location, and consumers would have no recourse should there be any serious health consequences.

When unsure of the right health product for a particular need, they should consult a healthcare professional. For more tips on how to stay safe while buying health products online, please visit HSA’s website (https://go.gov.sg/buyinghponline).

Jessica Teo

Acting Assistant Group Director

Vigilance, Compliance and Enforcement Cluster

Health Products Regulation Group

Health Sciences Authority